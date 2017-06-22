Today's Excuse to Eat More Chocolate Involves Kazakhstan

Very important question: which country do you think consumes the most chocolate? Nope, not America. In fact, we are way behind.

According to ConfectioneryNews, Switzerland is once again leading the way. What is more shocking is how far ahead they are. At 9 kg per person (roughly 19 lbs. for us Americans), the Swiss eat about 14 percent more chocolate than the next highest country on the list, Germany, who still eats a whopping 7.9 kg (17.4 lbs.) each. And Switzerland eats over double the amount of chocolate the U.S. does.

To put all this in perspective, your basic Hershey’s Milk Chocolate bar is 43 grams. That means the average Swiss citizen eats the equivalent of 209 bars a year. That’s like a fulltime chocolate eating job! The U.S. by comparison ranked a paltry 17th (behind well-known chocolate powerhouses like Kazakhstan and New Zealand), eating just 4.3 kg (9.4 lbs) per person – the equivalent of a sad 100 Hersey’s bars.

Even worse, whereas most countries saw an uptick in chocolate consumption, American numbers actually went down slightly.

Here’s your complete list of the top 10: Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Ireland, United Kingdom, Norway, Estonia, Slovakia, Sweden, Kazakhstan. Now, help us catch up to Kazakhstan.

Related: 7 Things Your Didn't Know About Chocolate

Chocolate is Good for You! Here are 6 Ways to Get More of it in Your Diet

How to Live Off Dark Choclate in Zurich