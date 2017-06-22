This Dad Creates Impressive, Heartwarming Toast Sculptures for His Daughters' Breakfast

Some sculptors make art out of bronze, some make art out of marble, and some make art out of a couple slices of toast bread. Adam Perry, the artist behind Instagram sensation 2slicesoftoast, creates a different toast sculpture for his daughters every day. Because of Perry's younger daughter's severe food allergies, toast with sunflower oil spread is one of very few breakfast option. So, to keep her breakfast exciting, he started turning breakfast into a chance to make art.



© 2Slicesoftoast / Instagram



© 2Slicesoftoast / Instagram

Perry makes these sculptures in the time it takes the kettle to boil each morning (which makes sense, since Perry's family lives just outside London). The first sculpture he ever created was a toast version of the London Eye, which was basically just a toast circle and a toast triangle with a straw through them. Since, the sculptures have gotten way more involved. More recently, he's created a toast robot, a toast deer, and even a toast Imperial Star Destroyer.



© 2Slicesoftoast / Instagram

Oddly enough, when Adam Perry's not making heartwarming toast sculptures for his daughters, he's drumming for the band the Bloodhound Gang. You know? The guys who did that song "The Bad Touch," which goes, "You and me baby ain't nothing but mammals, so let's do it like they do on the Discovery Channel." He's also an entrepreneur, so he has some other projects in the works. "But," as Perry told ABC, "there's always time to make toast!"



© 2Slicesoftoast / Instagram

When Perry first started making the sculptures, he promised his daughters he'd make them every day for at least a year. That was forty-four weeks ago, so if you follow 2slicesoftoast now, you're sure to get at least eight more weeks of toast sculptures.