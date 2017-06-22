A Tiny Canadian Island is Making Some of the World’s Biggest Burgers

Prince Edward Island is the smallest province in Canada. It comes in just a smidge bigger than Trinidad. In the food world, Prince Edward Island is best known for its lobsters and its mussels. (Ever see PEI mussels? That’s what the P, the E and the I stand for.) But once a year, Prince Edward Island produces gigantic, crazy burgers, as local restaurants compete for votes in the PEI Burger Love Contest. You can see all 54 entries here, but these are some of the almost-too-big-to-eat burgers.

The Spitfire, from Anson’s

A seven-ounce patty, cracked black–pepper bacon, aged cheddar, crispy-fried red onions, a whole portobello mushroom cap, fried pickled-pepper rings, crispy boneless chicken bites and spicy chipotle mayo on a garlic brioche bun, topped with a stuffed green olive.

The Hometown Market, from Urban Eatery

A five-ounce patty made with honey-and-chipotle–seasoned ground pork and wrapped in bacon, then topped with tomato chutney, fried haloumi cheese and black-garlic aioli, served on a honey-mead bun. The garnish: chocolate–covered potato chips.

The Southern Comfort, from Redwater Rustic Grille

Seven ounces of brisket chuck, mac-and-cheese aioli, sweet tomato jam, molasses-bacon confit, Brown Derby gravy, pepper-mustard-aged Gouda, dill pickle slaw and hickory ketchup chips, topped with a pulled pork–and–cheese curd–stuffed pepperoncini that’s wrapped in bacon.

The Guac & Roll, from the Maple Grille

Fresh cucumber slices, smoked bacon, Sriracha–sweet potato cake, whipped goat cheese, guacamole and tomato on an herb–garlic butter bun, topped with a baked kale chip.

You have to be a PEI resident to vote. But if you need to soak up a hangover anytime this month, we’d recommend a quick trip north.

