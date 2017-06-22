A Tiki Brunch to Kill that Hurricane-Sized Hangover

Where: Barter; Dallas

What: Barter’s Tiki Brunch offers no end of island-inspired eats, from the light tuna poke (with avocado and mango) to the meat–piled Loco Moco on sticky rice. But for hangover cure potential, we’re sticking with the Hawaiian Hash. Corned beef hash is tasty enough, but this version throws ham into the mix too, with Fresno chiles for heat, Hawaiian barbecue sauce and, of course, two fried eggs.

To drink: Stay tiki-style (and get your O.J. and hair-of-the-dog in one) with the Pearl Diver’s Punch, with three rums, orange juice, lime juice and the intriguing spice of Velvet Falernum; or opt for a $10 bottomless mimosa, sure to cure anything that ails you.

Related: Kiss Your Hangover Bye Bye with Some Fried Cheddar and Bacon

Eradicating Your Hangover "My Way" in Nashville

A Deli Classic Gets All Brunched Up