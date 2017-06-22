Those Steaks Donald Trump Was Pushing Last Night Probably Weren't His

Last night, social media scratched its collective head as a Donald Trump press conference morphed into an infomercial. In an odd departure from a traditional campaign speech, Trump dropped his stump language and started to run down the list of various food and beverage businesses he has owned—several of which Mitt Romney criticized as failures in an appearance last week.

Trump devoted more than five minutes of national airtime to hawking Trump Wine, Trump Water and Trump Steaks, which he had someone artfully arrange on a giant butcher block.

"Trump steaks, where are the steaks? Do we have the steaks?" Trump said during the speech. "We have Trump steaks. And by the way, you want to take one, we charge you about, what, 50 bucks a steak?"

And, as if a political appearance that looked more like a late night QVC program wasn’t odd enough, reports from the floor were that the steaks may not have even been Trump Steaks at all.

Onlookers noticed the labels on the steaks were those of a company named Bush Brothers. The speech was held at Trump’s golf course in Jupiter, Florida, and a club staffer told the Associated Press that Bush Brothers is the butcher that supplies the meat for the club. Bush Brothers hasn't yet responded to our request for comment.<

Trump served "Trump Steaks" at his media event tonight. But the packaging says "Bush Brothers." Is this real life? pic.twitter.com/kPmURTUXoQ — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) March 9, 2016

The actual Trump brand steaks, which were sold through Sharper Image are no longer available. So while the meat may not have been Trump’s, it’s quite possible, that he had a bull provide something else for last night’s press conference.