Thomas Keller’s New Kids' Menu May Be America’s Priciest

Kids' menus and fine dining don’t exactly go hand-in-hand. The unspoken message seems to be that if you want to bring your picky-eating kids to a high-end restaurant, you’re going to pay the price. But at least one culinary heavyweight thinks there’s nothing wrong with a special menu for a younger foodie audience—as long as parents aren’t looking for any major discounts.

Thomas Keller, the renowned chef behind The French Laundry and Per Se, has launched a new kids' menu at the Beverly Hills location of his Bouchon Bistro. Don’t feel like shelling out $29.75 for your daughter to eat half her serving of poulet rôti? Head to the kids menu, where you can grab a slightly more child-friendly chicken paillard with French fries for the tyke-size price of $19. Other options rounding out the list are a croque monsieur ($15), elbow macaroni with tomato sauce ($8), sautéed salmon with wilted spinach ($19) and sides of French fries ($7) or seasonal vegetables du jour ($7).

The LA Times’ Daily Dish speculates, “This may actually be the most expensive kids’ menu in all of Los Angeles.” If so, I smell a potential upmarket kids’ menu arms race brewing. It’s probably only a matter of time before a restaurant opens in midtown Manhattan where the offerings for children are more expensive than the ones for adults. “Sorry, sir, we can’t sell you the $90 white truffle pule mac and cheese unless you are 12 years old or younger.”

