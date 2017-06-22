These Wraps Will Provide Your Daily Dose of Sriracha

Lettuce wraps are perfect for a weeknight family supper or a dinner party with friends. Crunchy, Sriracha-glazed chicken and a refreshingly healthy slaw — this is happy eating.

Sriracha-Honey Chicken Lettuce Wraps with Rainbow Slaw

Makes 8 wraps

Chicken:

1 1/2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breast

3 cups buttermilk

3 cups flour

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon fresh ground pepper

Canola oil for frying

Glaze:

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup peanut oil

1/2 cup honey

2 tablespoons Sriracha

Slaw:

1/2 red cabbage

1 cup carrots

1/2 cup red pepper

1/2 cup yellow pepper

1 cup snow peas

2 tablespoons cilantro leaves, chopped

2 tablespoons basil, chopped

1 red Thai chili, minced

Dressing:

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 teaspoons sesame oil

2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar

2 teaspoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon maple syrup

1 teaspoon Sriracha

Juice of 1 lime

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1 teaspoon ginger, minced

Assembly:

1 head of iceberg lettuce, leaves separated, cleaned and dried

1 lime (cut into wedges), fresh cilantro, and diced chili to garnish

1. Cut chicken into 2-inch pieces and place in a large bowl. Cover with buttermilk and refrigerate overnight.

2. Julienne cabbage, carrots, red and yellow peppers and snow peas for the slaw. Place in a large bowl. Add cilantro, basil and Thai chili.

3. In a small bowl, mix together vegetable oil and sesame oil, rice wine vinegar, soy sauce, maple syrup, Sriracha and lime juice. Add minced garlic and ginger and set aside. Dress slaw just before serving to keep the veggies nice and crisp.

4. In a medium bowl, mix together 1/4 cup soy sauce, 1/4 cup peanut oil, honey and 2 tablespoons of Sriracha for the glaze and set aside.

5. In a large bowl, mix together flour, salt and pepper, and dredge each piece of chicken well, completely coating with flour. Heat 3 inches of canola oil to 350° in a large saucepan. Working in batches, fry chicken, turning every couple minutes until golden brown and cooked through (5 - 6 minutes). Remove from the oil and toss in Sriracha-honey glaze.

6. Dress the slaw with vinaigrette and serve family-style with the chicken and lettuce wraps.

