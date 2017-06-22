These Photos of Food Losing Its Color Will Haunt You

© Giorgio Cravero
Clara Olshansky
June 22, 2017

Giorgio Cravero's Color Series is beautiful, creepy, and just might change the way you look at produce forever. The series is comprised of six photos of fruits and vegetables floating in mid-air with their colors dripping away from them like paint. These photographs won the Hasselblad Masters award for product photography, and no wonder they did. They're as gorgeous as they are disturbing.

Cravero, who owns Studio Blu, a still life photo studio that specializes in food and drink, explains that the top of the fruits and vegetables hold "the color of life", while the dripping away of color represents how nature is slipping away from us.

In the summer of 2015, he released PIXFOOD, a collection of photographs of perfectly square piles of food that will delight your inner neat freak. From square fried eggs to wonderfully symmetrical arrangements of bowtie pasta to perfectly color-coordinated citrus rinds, you'll be amazed at just how satisfying a square can be to look at.

For more, check out Cravero's work on Behance and follow him on Facebook.

Related: This Photo of Tea Freezing Midair Is Unreal 
Heart-Stoppingly Beautiful Photos from National Geographic Traveller's Annual Contest 
10 Most Instagrammed Restaurants in America  

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up