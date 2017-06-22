These Infographics Are Actually Made Out of Food

Did you know that 42.1 percent of Tunisians use Facebook? Of course you didn’t. But a company called Data Cuisine thinks you will be much more likely to retain that odd but interesting piece of information if it comes to you via cake pop.

Based in Germany, Data Cuisine makes all sorts of obscure statistics easier to understand by translating them into food. At Berlin's recent Media in Cooperation and Transition Open Eye Awards (which focuses on media in the Middle East), Data Cuisine prepared a whole cocktail hour’s worth of hors d’oeuvres, each showing off a different data set. For example, the aforementioned "Zuckerberg Pops" used sprinkle coverage to illustrate the percentages of people in various countries using Facebook. Another dish titled Tweeting Tabouleh combined different quantities of ingredients to represent the percentage of tweets coming from countries. You can think of it like a pie chart made of actual pie (although that would probably be too boring for Data Cuisine).

The idea is a bit out there, but literally feeding people information might be the best way to get them to care about it and understand it. Data Cuisine has cooked for a variety of events (mostly in Europe) since 2012, so if you have any complex information out there that you want to see represented on a charcuterie plate you can contact them here. In the meantime, here’s a look at all of the edible infographics they put together last week.

