These Gorgeous Food Collages Are Made of Scraps

You are probably already flooding your Instagram feed with photos of perfect burritos and sandwiches, but have you considered giving equal treatment to the leftovers? Probably not.

However, a Canadian food artist based in London has turned #foodporn on its nose, creating portraits utilizing food that might otherwise might be thrown away.

Lauren Purnell’s Instagram uses waste like peels and rinds (as well as the occasional whole leaf or berry), to create art. An eggplant becomes a panda, parsley his leaves. Cabbage becomes a butterfly.

Purnell shared with Mashable that she began dabbling in food art in college, by transforming a leftover plate of spaghetti into a tree. She’s come a long way since then.

At a time when stores are pledging to donate their unsold food rather than waste it, showing the beauty of what is often discarded may be a beautiful step forward. You can see more of Lauren's work at her blog Culinary Canvas.