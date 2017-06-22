These Etsy Mugs Are Guaranteed to Surprise Your Guests

Finally, something better than finding coffee grinds at the bottom of your cup. Creature Cups mugs offer a friendly animal surprise at the end of every cup of coffee. Created by Brooklyn-based design group Yumi Yumi, the series of mugs (and a few bowls) have models of animals sitting at the bottom. These creatures are hidden when your mug is filled with coffee, and they gradually reveal themselves as you sip it down.

On Creature Cups' site, you can choose your mug's residents from one of three categories: Sea, which offers manatees, octopi, and more; Earth, which graces your tea with elephants and triceratopses; and Creepy, where the real fun begins. After all, just imagine serving your guest what appears to be a perfectly normal latte until, two thirds of the way through their drink, they find a Cthulu lurking at the bottom of the mug.

As Yumi Yumi recounts, "We've had these little creatures crawling around our head for years - just trying to get out. We didn't know where they were trying to go until one day they told us - your coffee!"

These imagined creatures are chock-full of charm, humor, and the kind of delight that you can only get when you find a surprise sea otter staring at you from what you'd thought was a normal cup of coffee. You can buy yourself a dishwasher- and microwave-safe Creature Cup for under $20 from Creaturecups.com and Yumi Yumi's Etsy shop.