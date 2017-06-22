These Charts Will Help Combat Food Waste

Courtesy of Cook Smarts
Mike Pomranz
June 22, 2017

Food waste is becoming a serious growing concernAccording to the Food and Drug Administration, each person in America wastes 36 pounds of food per month. To combat the problem, they’ve suggested people start using their new FoodKeeper app. But let’s be honest: How often are you hitting the fridge with your phone in hand? You gotta keep both hands free—one for food and one for a beverage.

So here’s an old-fashioned method for remembering what foods are running out of shelf life: Use some ubiquitous refrigerator magnets and some easily printable graphics.

The meal-planning service Cook Smarts has put a few different downloadable shelf life and care guides for produce and frozen food storage on their website. Beyond simply slapping the printouts on your fridge with magnets, the always-thinking people over at Lifehacker suggest laminating them so you can even keep track of the expiration dates with a dry-erase marker. 

Unlike an app, keeping charts like these at eye level are a constant reminder of what foods you should think about eating during your latest refrigerator raid. For example, don’t forget to eat that cilantro before it goes bad. Or hey, don’t worry, those turnips will be good for another week or so. What the charts won’t do, however, is explain why you bought so much cilantro and turnips to begin with.  

Related: Wasted Turns Food Waste into Pop-Up Restaurant 
11 Ways to Stop Wasting Food 
Composting in Your Tiny Apartment Is Easier than Ever Before

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up