These Burgers are Too Good Looking to Eat

There is low-brow burger porn and there is high-brow burger porn. Sure, you can just throw as many deep-fried ingredients as possible on top of a huge burger, give it a little airbrushing and wait for wide-eyed burger lovers to come running. But that is the burger equivalent of the wavy and static-covered Spice Channel that teenagers used to squint at in the ’90s.

The French Fat and Furious Burgers are the real thing. They turn their sandwiches into works of art. From a pimento-and-avocado cheeseburger with a blue bun designed after the Brazilian flag and last month’s World Cup to a salmon burger that looks like it has actual scales, this is edible art at its poppy best.

