These Brownies Have a Moat of Sriracha Caramel

This latest video dessert hack from pastry chef Tiffany MacIsaac of DC’s Birch & Barley, GBD and Buzz Bakery involves everyone’s favorite hot sauce: Sriracha. First, spike some caramel. One cup of thick homemade or store-bought caramel can handle between 1 to 2 teaspoons of Sriracha. “Depends how hot you like it,” says MacIsaac. To make the brownies, prepare your favorite batter and smear it into a pan. Before baking, use the back of a spoon to create deep wells for a flood of spicy caramel. Sprinkle with flake salt and bake until as gooey as directed—checking halfway through to add more caramel if needed.

Tiffany MacIsaac’s Sriracha Caramel Recipe

1 cup sugar

1/4 cup water

3 tbsp butter

1/3 cup cream

1/2 tsp salt

Place water and sugar in a pot and combine completely. Use a wet hand or wet pastry brush to make sure there are no granules of sugar on the side of the pot. Cook over medium heat until it reaches a medium caramel color. Remove from heat and swirl in butter. SLOWLY drizzle in cream, and bring back to a simmer. Remove from heat and cool, whisking smooth. Will keep up to 1 month in the refrigerator. Add Sriracha to taste, not adding more than 1 tablespoon per cup of caramel.

