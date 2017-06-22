These Are the New Food Words Officially Added to the Dictionary

Merriam-Webster has released a list of the most recent additions to their unabridged dictionary. A somewhat staggering 1,700-plus new entries have joined their take on the English language, including your usual slew of assimilated slang—words like clickbait, photobomb and WTF.

But 2015 has also seen the addition of a number of food-related words. Merriam-Webster highlighted four specific entries on their website: crema, lambrusco, chilaquiles and macaron.

So what do these words really mean?

Merriam-Webster gives two definitions for “crema”: either “a layer of creamy tan froth that forms on the top of freshly made espresso” or “heavy cream thickened and slightly soured, usually with buttermilk.” As long as no one mixes up which one goes on my tacos.

And now “lambrusco” doesn’t need to be capitalized, according to the dictionary, which defines the drink as a “fizzy, fruity, somewhat sweet red wine from the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy.”

“Chilaquiles” are described as “a Mexican dish of fried corn tortilla pieces simmered with salsa or mole and typically topped with cheese and other accompaniments (such as sliced onions, shredded chicken and fried eggs.” Heck, why not just give us the whole recipe.

Lastly, the definition of “macaron” is “a light, often brightly colored sandwich cookie consisting of two rounded disks made from a batter of egg whites, sugar and almond flour surrounding a sweet filling (as of ganache, buttercream or jam).” Not to be confused with a “macaroon,” the cookie that locked down its dictionary spot a while back.

