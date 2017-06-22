These Are the 13 Ingredients No Longer in Campbell’s Chicken Soup

As evidenced by the nationwide freak out over a change in Cadbury Egg recipes earlier this year in England, people do not like it when you mess with the foods they’ve been eating for decades. And so it might seem a bit risky for Campbell’s to axe a third of the ingredients in its chicken soup. The soup giant is making the change though, all in the name of a product that’s made out of more, for lack of a better term, actual food.

According to CEO Denise Morrison, the company is trying to “[close] the gap between kitchens and our plants.” To that end, most of the ingredients coming out of the red and white cans end in “-ide” or “-ate.” They are, however, also cutting celery because it didn’t perform well with child taste testers and did not eliminate artifical ingredients entirely.

It’s part of a larger trend of big brands removing artificial ingredients in favor of a more natural approach as more people have begun demanding to know where their food comes from. And it’s become particularly important for Campbell’s as it seems people don’t want soup quite like they used to. According to the New York Times, soup sales are expected to drop by almost one billion dollars this year.

Whether the new iteration of the classic broth can reinvigorate interest in Campbell’s remains to be seen, but with chicken soup season just beginning, we’ll probably find out soon.

Here’s the full list of ingredients that Campbell’s is removing from its chicken soup.

Potassium chloride

Monosodium glutamate (MSG)

Chicken flavor

Maltodextrin

Celery

Onions

Vegetable oil

Cornstarch

Disodium inosinate

Disodium guanylate

Lactic acid

Spice (no specification as to which)

Flavoring (soybean oil, soy lecithin)

[h/t NY Times]

