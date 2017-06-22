There’s Going to Be an Entire Christmas Dinner Served at the Hogwarts Great Hall

The last Harry Potter book came out at midnight on July 21, 2007. That means everyone had finished reading it by 10 p.m. on July 21, 2007. The final installment of the Potter films hit theaters July 15, 2011. But that hasn’t stopped the powers that be from finding new ways to bring the world of Hogwarts to the throngs of Potterheads. And now fans will have a chance to get as close as they ever have to living out their wizarding dreams. The Warner Bros. studio where all the Potter movies were filmed outside London is hosting its first-ever Christmas dinner on the set of the Great Hall. The three-course meal comes with a wand for everyone and a tour of the studio, although unfortunately without any Weasley-knit ugly Christmas sweaters.

The bad news? The December 3 event sold out almost immediately and Warner is pretty clear that anyone purchasing scalped wizard dinner tickets will not be getting in.

But J.K. Rowling discovered long ago that the world will take all the Harry Potter it can get. It was international news when she more or less arbitrarily announced that Harry’s son was sorted into Gryffindor. So we would not be surprised in the least to see another dinner added. Until then, though, everyone can just go drink away their disappointment at the Harry Potter-themed bar. Make sure to grab something stronger than butterbeer.

