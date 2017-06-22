Those Thanksgiving Arguments Over Politics Probably Won't Happen

As if you and your relatives didn’t have enough to butt heads over during Thanksgiving dinner on a normal year, this year… let’s just say… a thing happened. With that “thing” in mind, polling website YouGov in collaboration with the Huffington Post polled 1,000 US adults to find out just how much arguments over presidential politics might play into people’s celebration of the holidays.

The good news is that though the election itself may have been hotly contested, those surveyed are hoping to keep things civil. Only 11 percent of respondents said they felt it was “very likely” or “somewhat likely” that they would “get into an argument about politics during Thanksgiving dinner this year.” Meanwhile, over half, 57 percent of those polled, said it’s not at all likely that any arguments would erupt.

That said, part of what may be keeping the peace is that our meals will be as polarized as our electorate. Only 26 percent of those polled said their Thanksgiving dinner this year would include “both Clinton and Trump supporters.” Meanwhile, 19 percent responded they’d be involved in a Trump lovefest. 17 percent would be Clinton supporters consoling each other. And 21 percent said “no one there will care much about who won the presidential election.” Hopefully, those 21 percent aren’t as apathetic about things like cooking a meal and actually showing up for dinner.

As a side note though, 16 percent of respondents said they were “not sure” about the political leanings of their guests – and let’s be honest, that’s where the real arguments start. Suddenly you have an uninvited Scott Baio showing up driving all your Clinton-loving, Charles in Charge-hating friends up the walls.

But perhaps most importantly, even with about a one-in-ten chance of projected chaos on the Thanksgiving horizon, only 4 percent of people (in a poll with a 4 percent margin of error) responded that they “changed any … Thanksgiving plans this year in order to avoid getting into a political argument.” Because in the end, politics is never as important as getting a free meal.

Though if we learned one thing in the 2016 election, it’s never trust what you see in a poll.

[h/t Huffington Post]