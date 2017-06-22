Thai Eggs Benedict: Your Southeast Asian Hangover Slayer

© Kevin Marple
Carey Jones
June 22, 2017

Where: Malai Kitchen, Dallas, TX

What: Eggs Benedict—seen ’em. Thai Eggs Benedict? That sounds a little more interesting. At Malai Kitchen, made-from-scratch coconut biscuits are piled with shrimp, Thai basil, spinach and Thai chile hollandaise—served with cheesy rice “grits,” the perfect intersection of Thai and Texan. 

Wash it down with: A Thai-style Bloody spiked up with tamarind, lime and vodka is the ideal accompaniment. 

