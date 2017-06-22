Text This Number for a Good Time (Actually, It’s a Free Burrito)

In case you were devastated to discover Chipotle closed during your lunch break today, consolation is here.

Chipotles across the country temporarily closed during lunch hours today for a much publicized company-wide discussion over proper food handling and safety concerns after the recent e.coli scare at various locations. But for those of you for whom Chipotle is a necessary part of your Monday afternoon routine Chipotle is trying to make it up to you by offering a rain check for your carnitas fix. a free future burrito.=

If you text “raincheck” to 888-222 before 6 PM ET today you can score a free burrito, provided there are still some left. The coupons are first come first served. Make it in time and they’ll send you a coupon for a free burrito. No additional strings attached. (Full details available here). They’ll text you back with a coupon for a free burrito.

After all their recent drama, Chipotle is working hard to get back on customer’s good side and this may just work – who doesn’t love free food?

