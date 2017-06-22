Text This Number for a Good Time (Actually, It’s a Free Burrito)

Aly Walansky
June 22, 2017

In case you were devastated to discover Chipotle closed during your lunch break today, consolation is here.

Chipotles across the country temporarily closed during lunch hours today for a much publicized company-wide discussion over proper food handling and safety concerns after the recent e.coli scare at various locations. But for those of you for whom Chipotle is a necessary part of your Monday afternoon routine Chipotle is trying to make it up to you by offering a rain check for your carnitas fix. a free future burrito.=

If you text “raincheck” to 888-222 before 6 PM ET today you can score a free burrito, provided there are still some left.  The coupons are first come first served. Make it in time and they’ll send you a coupon for a free burrito. No additional strings attached. (Full details available here). They’ll text you back with a coupon for a free burrito.

After all their recent drama, Chipotle is working hard to get back on customer’s good side and this may just work – who doesn’t love free food?

