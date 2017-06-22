A Texas-Sized Hangover Cure

© Aubrie Pick
Carey Jones
June 22, 2017

Where: Geraldine’s, Austin, TX

What: If you’ve ever thought, This brunch just doesn’t have enough beef, here’s the plate for you. Chef Frank Mnuk tops a big piece of brioche with smoked short rib, soffrito, pickled green tomato, and (gulp) beef fat mayonnaise. Oh, and there are fried eggs right on top too — a beast of a hangover cure if we’ve ever seen one. 

Wash it down with: A winter-friendly cranberry mimosa is tart enough to cut through all this richness.

