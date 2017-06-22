‘Tender’ Is the Tinder of Food Porn

Popular or not, Tinder is questionable way to find a date.. But if you’re looking to find a hot meal, a new app will make all your swiping dreams come true.

Tender – a slightly food-related take on the name of the infamous dating site – is basically Tinder for online recipes. Users are presented with different pics of food and can then choose to swipe right for items that look appealing or swipe left to send it into the digital equivalent of the garbage disposal. After swiping right, recipes get stored into a user’s “Cookbook” so they can try to whip it up at home later.

“As a twenty-something, we are all constantly combating the impulse to just eat-out or pick something up,” Jordan Homan, one of three Boston-based friends who dreamed up the concept last year, told Boston.com. “But Tender gets you psyched about the prospect of making food, and it makes it easy to do so.” If you have a craving, the app also has filter options for things like drinks, dessert, chicken, pork, beef, seafood, vegan and vegetarian.

Homan and his team released Tender Food and Recipes (as it is officially called) earlier this month for both the iPhone and Android. The guys behind the app say it’s still gaining steam and they’re still tinkering with the concept – including hopefully adding some logical features like sorting for breakfast, lunch and dinner. But if you’re looking for something to do towards the end of the day, can looking at food porn for recipes is certainly better than playing Candy Crush.

Related: The Simple 5-Step Plan to Cure Your Binge-Watching Addiction

The New Microwave Could Finally Replace 50-Year-Old Technology

New Google Technology Can Count the Calories in Your Food Porn