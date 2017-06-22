Talde's Sausage, Egg and Cheese Fried Rice

Where: Talde, Brooklyn

What: Top Chef alum Dale Talde cross-pollinates a familiar Chinese takeout dish with Western breakfast ingredients: ample bits of fried egg and sausage upgrade a heap of alcohol-absorbing rice, bits of scallion and red onions.

Secret Ingredient: Kraft American cheese. Invisible but essential, this is the gooey, pretend-it's-not-glue that holds everything together.

Next-level ketchup: Ask for a side of Sriracha ketchup (which Talde serves with Tater Tots).

© Carey Jones
Carey Jones
June 22, 2017

Where: Talde, Brooklyn

What: Top Chef alum Dale Talde cross-pollinates a familiar Chinese takeout dish with Western breakfast ingredients: ample bits of fried egg and sausage upgrade a heap of alcohol-absorbing rice, bits of scallion and red onions.

Secret Ingredient: Kraft American cheese. Invisible but essential, this is the gooey, pretend-it's-not-glue that holds everything together.

Next-level ketchup: Ask for a side of Sriracha ketchup (which Talde serves with Tater Tots).

Where do you go for the best hangover cure in your city? Share top picks on Twitter using #FWx and @foodandwine.

Related: America's Best Diners
Ray Isle is a Hangover Helper
Barcelona's Best Hangover Cures

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up