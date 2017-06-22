Talde's Sausage, Egg and Cheese Fried Rice

Where: Talde, Brooklyn

What: Top Chef alum Dale Talde cross-pollinates a familiar Chinese takeout dish with Western breakfast ingredients: ample bits of fried egg and sausage upgrade a heap of alcohol-absorbing rice, bits of scallion and red onions.

Secret Ingredient: Kraft American cheese. Invisible but essential, this is the gooey, pretend-it's-not-glue that holds everything together.

Next-level ketchup: Ask for a side of Sriracha ketchup (which Talde serves with Tater Tots).