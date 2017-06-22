Take a Bite Out of these Snowmen Doughnut Sticks

This fun recipe originally appeared on MyRecipes.

Store-bought sugar donuts become impressive holiday snowmen when decorated with chocolate candy pieces, pretzels, chocolate chips, and orange gummy candies.

Ingredients

9 sugar donuts

1/2 cup mini chocolate chips

3 orange slice candies

1 package M&Ms chocolate candies

1/3 cup white cookie icing

1/3 cup white candy melts

cake pop sticks

Preparation

1. Use a serrated knife to cut off the outside of the pretzels to get the shape of the snowman arm.

2. Cut the orange slice candies in 23 small triangles. These will be the snowmen noses.

3. Slide the sugar donuts on to your lollipop stick. Then take some melted white candy melts and place at the bottom of the snowman. When the candy melts are set, it will ensure that the snowmen don't slide down the stick.

4. Once the snowmen are secure, insert two pretzels to the side of the lower donut.

5. Use the cookie icing to attach his nose, two chocolate chips for his eyes, three miniature chocolate chips for his smile and three M&Ms for his buttons. Place two dots of the icing on his eyes to give them a little sparkle.

Related Links: Olaf Cookies

Marshmallow Cornflake Giant Christmas Tree Treats

Christmas Light Strawberries