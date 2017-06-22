Taco Cannon Will Make College Sporting Events Way More Exciting

How do you choose which collage to attend? Academic reputation? The ratio of students to professors? Location? If we had to do it again, we’d probably pick based on whether they have a taco cannon.

And if you’re like us, it means you just landed yourself at the University of Nebraska Omaha! (Before you buy all your Cornhuskers gear, please be aware that that University of Nebraska is in Lincoln. Omaha is the Mavericks, thank you very much.)

Nebraska’s second-largest public university has been hard at work on a new sports arena, set to open in Omaha in October of this year. With more than 7,500 seats, the venue will host college hockey, basketball and volleyball matches. But for casual sports fans who spend more time at the concession stands than in their seats, the biggest announcement came two days ago when Omaha taco joint Voodoo Taco announced via Twitter that they’d forged an official relationship with UN Omaha to bring their taco cannon into the new arena.

Someone will take a taco to the face. pic.twitter.com/MOqwzJ5elC — Voodoo Taco (@TacoVoodoo) April 22, 2015

According to SB Nation, though this is not the world’s first taco cannon, they “believe this is the first taco cannon at an arena.” We don’t know how intact a taco stays after getting shot out of a cannon, but we very much want to find out.

Related: 8 of the Most Ridiculous Foods to Eat on Baseball's Opening Day

Tiger Woods Can't Name Tiger Woods' Restaurant After Tiger Woods

The Worst Baseball Stadium Beer May Surprise You