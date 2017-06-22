Taco Bell Trying Out Taco Shells Made of Fried Chicken

Typically, a taco happens like this: Meat gets shoved in a folded tortilla. But what if the meat were the tortilla? No, this is not some existential musing dreamt up by the Dalai Lama himself. It’s just a new gimmick from Taco Bell.

Yes, those Mexican fast-food innovators over at Taco Bell have created the Naked Crispy Chicken Taco—a taco that, in lieu of an actual tortilla shell, has a folded piece of fried chicken. Think of it as sort of a taco-inspired take on the KFC Double Down that utilizes only one piece of chicken instead of two. (Unsurprisingly, Taco Bell and KFC share the same corporate owners, Yum! Brands.)

The somewhat reassuring news is that inside the Naked Crispy Chicken Taco is nothing more than lettuce, cheese, tomato and avocado ranch sauce—thus avoiding the unholy alliance of filling the aforementioned taco with ground beef. Though if there ever were a reason for a “secret menu,” filling your fried chicken “tortilla” with another meat is probably about as good as reasons come.

Right now, the crazy creation has only been spotted in a couple of California locations, but Taco Bell confirmed with Foodbeast that, indeed, these bizarre tacos are not some sort of desert mirage. The product’s price varied by where it was seen, costing either $2.49 or $2.99, but keep in mind you are also paying with your soul.

