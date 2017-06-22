Taco Bell Selling Preorders for Mystery New Menu Item

How much do you trust Taco Bell? So much that you’re willing to give them $2.99 for a still unnamed menu item? That’s the fast food chain’s latest marketing gimmick, offering up preorders for said mystery item so diehard Taco Bell fans can get a chance to try it on February 6, two days before its scheduled nationwide release.

Though the whole concept may sound a bit crazy, it seems like a win-win for the Mexican chain. If absolutely no one decides to preorder this whatever-it-is, it’s no sweat off Taco Bell’s back—the mystery item is going to be available to the public two days later. And what if people order it and hate it? Hell, the Bell don’t care. They already got paid. Tough break, chumps.

But speculation is that this surprise item isn’t really much of a surprise at all. All signs point toward it being the Quesalupa—essentially a Chalupa with a cheese-filled shell. Taco Bell has been testing the item since 2014, and even though the chain keeps putting out redacted press releases, the details included in those releases align with what is already known about the Quesalupa.

And thus, we’re brought to our final question: Are you interested in preordering a Quesalupa so you can try it two days before everyone else? Also, keep in mind this final wrinkle: According to the press release, the preorders have to be picked up between the not-really-meal-time hours of 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.—meaning you’re basically paying Taco Bell to make you go to Taco Bell during an inconvenient two-hour window.

As much as I like Taco Bell’s moxie, I’m going to stick with my original plan for Saturday: pretending that teenage me wouldn’t be doing this in a heartbeat.

