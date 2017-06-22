The Taco Bell Fried Chicken Taco Shell Is Now a Reality

In the least shocking news ever, Taco Bell has decided to roll out yet another bizarre Mexican-inspired menu item. Meet the Naked Chicken Chalupa: Shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, cheddar cheese and avocado ranch sauce stuffed inside a fried chicken taco shell.

This obviously isn't the fast food chain's first foray into the peculiar (do chicken "chips" and Cheeto-stuffed everything ring a taco bell?). In fact, the chicken taco shell was tested as early as September 2015 to rave reviews. But we do have to say this is one of their most creative offerings yet

"We feel confident that once our fans get a taste of the Naked Chicken Chalupa they are going to understand exactly why this is our next big, fun and craveable innovation, following in the footsteps of the Doritos Locos Tacos five years ago and the Quesalupa just last year," said Chief Marketing Officer Marisa Thalberg in a statement.

At only $2.99 a pop, the latest and greatest culinary concoction will officially roll out on January 26.

We have to ask, on a scale of one to "why isn't this already in my mouth?," how excited are you to sink your teeth into this one?