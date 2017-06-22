The Surf and Turf Lobster Roll is the Ultimate Lobster Roll

In Stacked, FWx contributor Dennis Prescott concocts recipes to back up his motto: If we are fortunate enough to eat three meals a day, why not make them as delicious as possible?

Living in Atlantic Canada, we have access to amazing local seafood. A personal favorite of mine has always been surf and turf. This is my “Stacked” take on that iconic dish.

Surf & Turf Meets Lobster Roll

Serves 4 to 6

Goat Cheese–Cilantro Compound Butter (recipe below)

Three 1½-pound live lobsters

Three 6-ounce rib eye or sirloin steaks

2 teaspoons olive oil

Salt and pepper

4 to 6 large brioche buns

Mayo

1 cup arugula

Using the recipe below, prepare the goat cheese–cilantro compound butter, and refrigerate to chill.

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Drop the lobsters into the boiling water, and cook for 10 minutes until they’re nice and red. Remove from the pot and place on a baking tray to cool for a few minutes until they’re easier to handle.

Crack the lobsters, remove the meat from the claws and body, and cut the body meat into ½-inch pieces, keeping the claws intact.

In a pan, melt 3 tablespoons of the compound butter. Toss the lobster in the butter, until fully coated.

Preheat a pan on medium high until it’s screaming hot. Drizzle the steak with the olive oil, rub the oil into the meat and season it well with salt and pepper.

Cook the steak for 2 minutes, turn it and cook the second side for 1 minute. Then top each steak for 1 teaspoon of compound butter and cook 1 minute longer (for medium rare), allowing the butter to melt on top of the meat.

Remove the meat and let it rest on a cutting board for at least 5 minutes. Thinly slice the steaks.

Split the brioche buns and toast them in a pan.

Generously spread the bottom half of each bun with the mayo, top with arugula, the sliced steak and the buttered lobster.

Goat Cheese–Cilantro Compound Butter

½ cup butter, at room temperature

2 tablespoons goat cheese

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh cilantro

Zest of 1 small lime

Juice of ½ lime

1 teaspoon chile powder

¼ teaspoon cayenne

¼ teaspoon pepper

Pinch of salt

In a medium bowl, combine all of the ingredients and whisk until they come together. Spoon the mixture onto a piece of parchment paper, and roll it into a log. Chill in the fridge.

