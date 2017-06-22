Suprisingly Perfect Pairs: Popcorn and Pop Rocks

June 22, 2017

Blogger and stylist Lexy Ward is our kind of girl—she's not above a pity laugh, and she eats candy for breakfast. Her food- and craft-focused blog is big on donuts—another reason we like her—and fun party ideas like this candied popcorn. Ward drizzles popcorn with melted white chocolate, then sprinkles it with pop rocks for a sweet, crunchy, fizzy treat. She makes a pretty ombré version with white chocolate and Pixy Stix and a chocolate-marshmallow combo inspired by s'mores. Kind of like dumping a box of Milk Duds into your bucket of movie popcorn. That's a thing, right?

