The Super Mario Bros Bento Box Everyone Needs for Japanese New Year’s

Wondering what to get the video game nerd in your life this upcoming holiday season? This $226 Super Mario Bros. osechi has you covered.

If you’re not familiar with osechi, they are special Japanese New Year’s foods served up like traditional bento boxes. This year, for the first time, Nintendo has licensed the Super Mario gang for its own official osechi. According to RocketNews24, though character-themed oshechi are typically geared toward children, this one is big enough for an entire family, so it works just as well for the retro-loving adult crowd. “In the top box there are Japanese New Year’s staples like kurikinton (a roasted chestnut dessert), kuromame (black beans), datemaki (rolled omelet), and rolled kombu (kelp), with assorted Japanese-style pickles and seafood mixed in,” the Japanese news site says. “The second and third tiers have a mix of everything from shrimp in chili sauce to meatballs to peach-shaped rice cakes and roll cakes.”

Additionally, to make sure you’re getting your $226 worth, the set also comes with 16 commemorative cards celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Super Mario franchise. As The Verge points out, $226 for what is basically a box of food isn’t as ridiculous as it might sound. Takashimaya, the company that’s selling the Super Mario boxes, is selling another specialty oshechi for over $4,000.

Mario fans in Japan can order the special New Year’s set from tomorrow until Christmas. As is often the case with things from the other side of the Pacific, Americans are simply stuck wondering why Japan gets all sorts of cool crap we don’t.

