This Super Healthy Quinoa Bowl Is Like a Trip to the Mediterranean

Dimes is a little slice of happy, healthy, heaven in Chinatown founded by friends Sabrina de Sousa and Alissa Wagner in September of 2013. Dimes specializes in seasonal organic food that’s good for your mind and bod, as well as a housemade line of 100% organic apothecary products including lip balm, rosewater spray, and salt scrub. Stay tuned to fwx.com each Monday for a new tasty and filling bowl recipe.

This week, I’m sharing an updated version of one of our most popular dishes at Dimes: the Spiced Quinoa Bowl. It's been a staple of our menu since we opened and continues to be a bestseller. While I wouldn’t dream of taking it off the menu, I always update the ingredients seasonally to keep it from becoming snoozy. A classic grain bowl, it always combines seasoned quinoa and formidable spiced chickpeas among a rotating crop of fresh vegetables and sauces. This version takes its cues from the Mediterranean with feta, spinach and an olive-anchovy tapenade. What I wouldn’t give for a Mediterranean vacation right about now……

Quinoa Bowl with Brussels Sprouts, Chickpeas, Fennel, Spinach, Feta and Olive-Anchovy Tapenade

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups salted water

1 cup quinoa

1 tablespoon paprika

2 cups brussels sprouts, cut in half with stems trimmed

4 tablespoons olive oil

1 bulb fennel, cut into wedges, core removed

2 cups canned chickpeas

1 tablespoon coriander seeds

1 tablespoon fennel seeds

2 tablespoons butter

1 tsp red pepper flakes

1/4 cup salted water

4 cups baby spinach leaves

1/2 cup crumbled feta

Olive tapenade to taste (see recipe)

Kosher salt and black pepper, to taste

Method

1. Preheat oven to 425°.

2. Bring 1 1/2 cups water up to a boil. Add quinoa and paprika, reduce heat and cover. Simmer until liquid is absorbed.

3. Toss brussels sprouts with 2 tablespoons olive oil and season with salt and pepper to taste. Lay in a single layer on a sheet pan and roast in the oven until soft and golden brown.

4. Heat remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large sauté pan. Place fennel wedges in pan and carmelize cut side down over med-high heat until golden brown. Turn wedges over and repeat on other side. Lower heat to low and cook wedges until soft.

5. In a new sauté pan, toast coriander and fennel seeds over medium heat until fragrant, about 1-2 minutes. Add butter and cook until butter begins to brown. Add chickpeas and red pepper flakes. Lower heat, and sauté chickpeas until heated through. Season with salt and black pepper to taste.

Bring 1/4 cup water to a boil. Add spinach leaves and cook until just wilted.

Divide quinoa, chickpeas and vegetables between four bowls. Garnish with crumbled feta and drizzle with olive tapenade to taste.

Olive-Anchovy Tapenade

1 cup kalamata olives

2 1/2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon drained capers

2 anchovy fillets

1 garlic cloves

Method

Puree all ingredients in a blender until smooth

