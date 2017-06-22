Sometimes you just need some dip action in your life. This cheesy sausage dip is perfect for your next party, late night cravings, or anytime you want to shamelessly eat melted cheese and sausage deliciousness. Super easy to throw together, and guaranteed to be gone in a flash.

1 tablespoon olive oil

1lb mild Italian sausage

1 x 10-ounce can diced tomatoes and chilies

1 x 8-ounce block of cream cheese, softened

3/4 cup aged cheddar cheese

Tortilla chips and crudite, for dipping

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.

Heat a skillet over medium-heat, and pour in 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Fry the sausage until cooked through and crispy, 8 - 10 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl.

Mix the sausage, chilies & tomatoes (undrained), and softened cream cheese together. Transfer to an oven safe dish, and sprinkle over the grated cheddar cheese. Bake in the preheated oven for 20 - 25 minutes, until the cheese has melted and bubbling. Serve warm with chips and crudite.

