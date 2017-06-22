Summon The X-Files Revival by Popping Sunflower Seeds Like Fox Mulder

We wanted to believe, and now it might become a reality. Fox Television Group Chairman Gary Newman recently confirmed that the network is in talks to bring back The X-Files with its original dream team: David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson and series creator Chris Carter. While nothing is confirmed, we’re already getting pumped by rebooting our Lone Gunmen fanfic, digging out our Flukeman figurine and eating lots of Mulder’s favorite snack—sunflower seeds.

Here, five sunflower seed recipes to help you pass the time waiting for the next big X-Files announcement.



Mulder didn’t even have a bed (one of his many charming quirks), so he probably didn’t have a pressure cooker. But if he did, he could have made this quick and creamy risotto.



This sweet and crunchy brittle is incredible with cheese—or, if you’re Mulder or Scully, with a diet soda while sitting in a hotel bed alone watching old black-and-white monster movies waiting for someone else to die.



The perfect snack for a stakeout in front of a potential alien-human hybrid’s residence.



You’ve probably never seen anything like this apple-sunflower seed relish. But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist. Sometimes you just have to believe.



After a long day at work or a long night hunting a gargoyle-esque creature in a warehouse, nothing satisfies like super-chunky, sunflower-and-pumpkin-seed-studded dark chocolate.

