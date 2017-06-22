Subway Japan Pushes the Definition of Taco with ‘Subway Taco’

Some questions force us to delve deeper into our consciousness than others. For instance, “If a tree falls in a forest and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound?” Now, here’s one with the chance to become a modern classic: “What is a taco?”

Subway Japan has an answer that taco traditionalists might not be pleased to hear. They’ve taken ground beef and salsa, put it between Subway flatbread, and called their creation the “Subway Taco.” Yup, absolutely no tortilla necessary.

After the initial two essentials of salsa and meat, customers then have the choice of finishing off their “taco” with whatever type of cheese and veggies they like – meaning they can take this already barely acceptable taco in even crazier directions. Want Swiss cheese on your taco? Why the hell not. Unless they don’t have Swiss cheese at Subways in Japan – and for the sake of the taco, let’s hope they don’t.

Thankfully, for now, there’s no indication that Subway plans to bring the Subway Taco to US shores. It’s probably for the best. We don’t need any sort of international incident.

Related: A Bit of Ireland in One Bite: Guinness-Flavored Potato Chips Have Arrived

What Lurks Inside Your Favorite Snacks?

6 Crazy Foods to Satisfy Your Inner 10-Year-Old