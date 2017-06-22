Strange Food Phobias You Might Have Without Even Knowing It

This piece originally appeared on Spoon University.

All of us have our share of phobias, whether they’re sharks, snakes, or even butterflies (thanks a lot, Spongebob). However, there are a select few who find the sight of certain foods absolutely terrifying. Here are 5 strange food phobias that you might have without even knowing it…

1. Lachanophobia (luh-can-uh-fo-biah) – Fear of Vegetables

Those who have lachanophobia find the sight of any or all vegetables terrifying. Some reasons why you might be lachanophoic are that you are afraid to accidentally swallow a bug while eating the vegetable, or you believe that by ingesting the seeds, a vegetable plant will sprout out of you (think Chuckie on the Rugrats). At least you could save some $$$ on groceries.

2. Ichthyophobia (ick-theo-fo-biah) – Fear of Fish

Some people find the sight, smell, and texture of fish to be terrifying. The cause of this phobia can be anything from the strong belief that fish are the cause of many illnesses, to a scarring experience that came with scuba diving. In other words, sushi dates are a no-go.

3. Mycophobia (my-SAH-fo-biah) – Fear or Aversion to Mushrooms

Mushrooms don’t necessarily grow in the most appetizing ways. However, if you have mycophobia, it’s not only the way they grow that scares you, but also the chance that you might be poisoned or find yourself in the middle of a psychedelic experience. #trippy

4. Methyphobia (meh-theh-fo-biah) – Fear of Alcohol

Being in college, alcohol has become a rather well-used, and at times, abused substance. Methyphobic individuals usually avoid alcohol because of a traumatic experience that involved booze, or because they just find the smell and taste to be absolutely disgusting (#tequila). Basically, just skip the wine and go straight to dine.

5. Consecotaleophobia (con-sec-oh-tay-leo-fo-bia) – Fear of Chopsticks

That’s right. Consecotaleophobia is the fear of chopsticks, whether your reason is that you are afraid to drop food all over yourself, poke your eye out, or embarrass yourself by showing how unskilled you are. Again, sushi dates are not an option.

