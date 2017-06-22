This Sticky Chicken Sandwich Is Destined to Make a Delicious Mess

Look at this beauty. It's like your weeknight stir-fry and some buttermilk fried chicken burger decided to go on a date, and delicious things happened. Add a little sticky hoisin sauce and you’ve got a sandwich that’s pure crispy, comforting goodness. 

Buttermilk Fried Hoisin & Five Spice Chicken Burgers

Makes 4 

Chicken:

  • 2 large chicken breasts 
  • 1 cup buttermilk 
  • 1 cup flour
  • 1/4 teaspoon five-spice powder 
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • Canola oil, for frying

Hoisin Sauce:

  • 1 cup chicken stock
  • 1/2 cup hoisin sauce
  • 1/4 cup soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon sriracha
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch

Stir-Fry Slaw:

  • 2 cups napa cabbage, finely diced
  • 1/4 cup red onions
  • 1 cup carrots, julienned
  • 1 tablespoon sesame oil 
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce

For Assembly:

  • 4 burger buns 
  • 1/4 cup prepared mayo 
  • Fresh cilantro, for garnish 

Butterfly and split the chicken breasts in half, lengthwise, giving you 4 equal sized filets. Transfer to a freezer bag, cover with buttermilk, and chill in the fridge overnight. 

Heat 3 inches of canola oil in a high-sided Dutch oven to 350 degrees F. 

In a bowl, whisk together all of the sauce ingredients until smooth. Pour the sauce into a saucepan and heat over medium-heat, stirring often. When the sauce has thickened (about 90 seconds), remove from the heat and set aside. 

Prepare a bowl with the flour, salt, and five-spice powder. Dredge the chicken in the flour, coating all sides. Fry the chicken for 6 - 8 minutes, until crispy, golden brown, and the juices run clear. 

Transfer the chicken directly from the oil to the hoisin sauce, and give everything a good toss to coat. 

While the chicken is frying, heat a pan over medium-heat, and pour in the sesame oil. When the oil is hot, add the carrots, cabbage, and soy sauce, and cook for 2 minutes. Stir in the green onions, and remove from the heat. 

Build the burgers with 1 tablespoon mayo, a hoisin chicken breast, and top with 2 tablespoons of stir fried vegetables. 

