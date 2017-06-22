This Sticky Chicken Sandwich Is Destined to Make a Delicious Mess

Look at this beauty. It's like your weeknight stir-fry and some buttermilk fried chicken burger decided to go on a date, and delicious things happened. Add a little sticky hoisin sauce and you’ve got a sandwich that’s pure crispy, comforting goodness.
Buttermilk Fried Hoisin & Five Spice Chicken Burgers
Makes 4
Chicken:
- 2 large chicken breasts
- 1 cup buttermilk
- 1 cup flour
- 1/4 teaspoon five-spice powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- Canola oil, for frying
Hoisin Sauce:
- 1 cup chicken stock
- 1/2 cup hoisin sauce
- 1/4 cup soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon sriracha
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1 teaspoon cornstarch
Stir-Fry Slaw:
- 2 cups napa cabbage, finely diced
- 1/4 cup red onions
- 1 cup carrots, julienned
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
For Assembly:
- 4 burger buns
- 1/4 cup prepared mayo
- Fresh cilantro, for garnish
Butterfly and split the chicken breasts in half, lengthwise, giving you 4 equal sized filets. Transfer to a freezer bag, cover with buttermilk, and chill in the fridge overnight.
Heat 3 inches of canola oil in a high-sided Dutch oven to 350 degrees F.
In a bowl, whisk together all of the sauce ingredients until smooth. Pour the sauce into a saucepan and heat over medium-heat, stirring often. When the sauce has thickened (about 90 seconds), remove from the heat and set aside.
Prepare a bowl with the flour, salt, and five-spice powder. Dredge the chicken in the flour, coating all sides. Fry the chicken for 6 - 8 minutes, until crispy, golden brown, and the juices run clear.
Transfer the chicken directly from the oil to the hoisin sauce, and give everything a good toss to coat.
While the chicken is frying, heat a pan over medium-heat, and pour in the sesame oil. When the oil is hot, add the carrots, cabbage, and soy sauce, and cook for 2 minutes. Stir in the green onions, and remove from the heat.
Build the burgers with 1 tablespoon mayo, a hoisin chicken breast, and top with 2 tablespoons of stir fried vegetables.