Start Your Week Off Right With A Bright, Healthy Farro and Squash Bowl

This is what I would call a classic Dimes bowl. There are certain ingredients that I love and that keep finding their way back to the menu in different incarnations. In this recipe, those would be the cayenne-honey Delicata squash rings and cardamom toasted pumpkin seeds. Delicata squash has an edible rind, making it a great example of a whole food that is healthy and delicious. And it is a snap to prepare because it doesn’t require peeling. With its readily available ingredients, this bowl will carry you through all seasons.

Farro Bowl with Delicata Squash, Apple, Fennel, Parsnips and Garlic-Ginger-Pumpkin Seed Sauce

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

2 cups salted water

1 cup farro

1 Delicata squash—rind on, cut into rings, seeds and pulp removed

1 tablespoon honey

2 1/2 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon cayenne

2 parsnips, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch dice

1/4 cup pumpkin seeds

1 teaspoon ground cardamom

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 apple

1 small bulb fennel, very thinly sliced

Garlic-ginger-pumpkin seed sauce to taste (see recipe)

Kosher salt and black pepper to taste

METHOD

1. Preheat oven to 425°.

2. Bring water to a boil. Stir in farro, cover, reduce heat to low and cook until water is absorbed, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat and let sit, covered, 10 minutes more.

3. Place squash rings in a medium bowl and toss with 1 tablespoon olive oil, honey, cayenne and kosher salt to taste. Arrange in a single layer on a sheet pan and roast until golden brown and soft.

4. Toss parsnips in 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Season with kosher salt and black pepper to taste. Arrange in a single layer on a sheet pan and roast until golden brown and soft.

5. Place pumpkin seeds on a sheet tray and roast in oven until lightly browned. Remove from oven and place in a small bowl. Toss warm seeds with cardamom and remaining 1/2 tablespoon olive oil. Season with kosher salt to taste.

6. Place lemon juice in a small bowl. Remove core from apple, keeping skin on. Julienne and toss immediately in lemon juice to keep from oxidizing. Set aside.

7. To serve, divide farro, squash, parsnips, apple and fennel between four bowls. Garnish with pumpkin seeds and drizzle with garlic-ginger-pumpkin seed sauce to taste.

Garlic-Ginger-Pumpkin Seed Sauce

Ingredients

1 cup toasted pumpkin seeds

3 cloves garlic

1/2-inch knob fresh ginger, roughly chopped

1 tablespoon maple syrup

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon cayenne

3/4 cup water, plus more if needed

Kosher salt and black pepper to taste

Method

1. Place all ingredients in blender. Puree until very smooth, adding more water 1 teaspoon at a time if necessary to reach a loose consistency.

