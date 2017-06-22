Start Your New Year with Hangover Soup

Where: Foreign Cinema, San Francisco

What: If it's called "Hangover Soup," it better deliver. And indeed, Foreign Cinema's cure-all-in-a-bowl packs everything a New Year's-addled body could require. It starts with a spicy tomato broth flavored with pureed roasted peppers, jalapeño, ancho powder and a homemade harissa, made hearty with white beans and chicken, plus a poached farm egg on top and croutons for crunch.

Wash it down with: The Southside Rickey is straightforward and refreshing, with Aviation gin, citrus, sugar, mint and soda.

Related: Best Hangover Cures in the U.S.

10 Great New Food and Drink Gadgets in 2014

Why We Kiss on New Year's Eve