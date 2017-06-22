Start Your Day The Southern Way With The Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich

There are few dishes that are more indulgently delicious than the all-American comfort food of fried chicken and biscuits. Up your weekend brunch game to the next level with this breakfast-sandwich version.

Fried Chicken & Biscuit Burger with Country Sausage Gravy

Biscuits:

5 cups flour

1 tablespoon salt

3 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 cup plus 2 tablespoons butter, frozen

2 tablespoons chives or green onions, finely diced

1 cup old cheddar, grated

2 cups buttermilk

Preheat the oven to 400°.

In a large bowl, combine flour, salt, sugar and baking powder. Grate 1 cup of frozen butter into the flour mixture and gently mix together. Add chives, cheddar and buttermilk and mix together until it forms a soft dough.

Pour the dough onto a surface and roll into a 10-by-8-inch square, 1 1/2 inches thick. Using a biscuit cutter, cut dough into 8 equal portions. Place the dough onto a baking tray lined with parchment paper and place in the freezer for 10 minutes. This will help chill the butter. While the biscuits are chilling, melt remaining 2 tablespoons of butter.

Brush the tops of the biscuits with the melted butter and bake for 25 to 30 minutes, until nice and golden brown.

Sausage Gravy:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 pound spicy Italian sausage, casings removed

1/2 cup butter

1/4 cup flour

3 cups whole milk

1 teaspoon salt

3/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

Heat a skillet over medium and add olive oil. Fry the sausage, breaking it into small pieces, until cooked through and nice and crispy, about 10 minutes. Remove and place in bowl. In the same pan, melt butter. When the butter has melted, add flour and whisk together. Cook for 1 1/2 minutes. Slowly add milk, continuously whisking until it thickens, about 5 minutes. Add sausage and season with salt and pepper.

Chicken:

4 chicken breasts

3 cups buttermilk

2 cups flour

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon cayenne

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

Canola oil, for frying

Butterfly chicken breast in half (8 even portions). Place in a bowl and cover with buttermilk. Refrigerate overnight.

Preheat 3 inches of canola oil in a deep dutch oven to 350°.

In a large mixing bowl, combine flour, garlic powder, cayenne, paprika, salt and pepper and whisk together. Working in batches, dredge marinated chicken in the flour mixture, completely coating in flour. Carefully place the chicken in the oil and cook for about 8 minutes (or an internal temperature of 160°).

Melt 1 tablespoon of butter in a skillet and fry eggs until whites are cooked.

To build, split biscuits. Top with a piece of fried chicken, 2 tablespoons of gravy, a couple lettuce leaves and a fried egg.

