Staring into the Sun Is the Latest Diet Fad in Hong Kong

Looking for a diet that’s low-carb, low-fat, low-protein, gluten-free, organic and a perfect fit for pretty much every other buzz-worthy health restriction out there today? Why not try eating nothing at all? That’s the hot diet fad in Hong Kong, according to the Metro UK. Instead of eating, devotees take a more novel approach to maintaining their weight: staring into the sun.

Apparently, a group of women have regularly been seen hanging out on the beach at Sam Ka Village in Lei Yue Mun right around sunset. In lieu of an early dinner, they spend about half an hour staring directly into the sun. “We practice sun-gazing as a substitute for eating,” one of the women was quoted as saying by Coconuts Hong Kong. “Some of us who have finished the therapy now eat less, and others don’t have to eat at all.”

Of course, even if for some reason staring into the sun were a solid way to absorb energy from our nearest star instead of from calories (which, for the record, I’m pretty sure it’s not), staring into the sun is admittedly bad for your eyes, right? These women believe they have found a way around that, slowly ramping up their sun staring by ten seconds a day for nine months (at which point they reach their ideal 44 minutes of staring). For protection, they eschew sunglasses, instead preferring pinhole glasses that supposedly do not let in enough of the UV rays to cause harm.

Doctors, of course, severely disagree with all of this. But as Munchies points out, diets like this one are nothing new and actually date back at least a century. And anyone who really believes they can sustain themselves by looking at the sun probably doesn’t care much what doctors say.

All this does bring up an important question, though: Does the sun taste like chicken?

