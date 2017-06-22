'Star Wars' Kitchenware for Design-Savvy Geeks

This kitchenware is sleek, modern and fighting on the side of the Galactic Empire. Japanese design studio Nendo—yeah, the guys who brought us those ridiculously gorgeous and artistic chocolates—has simplified iconic Star Wars characters down to gorgeously minimal kitchenware. Taking the iconic head shapes of characters Darth Vader and the Stormtroopers, Nendo brings us cups, salt and pepper shakers, and more, so that your kitchen can belong to the dark side.

Nendo says of this collection, "Many character goods have been made based on the film, with many based on 2D image manipulation. So we wanted to open up new possibilities by creating a simplified 3D form." Sure enough, while nobody needs another Star Wars T-shirt, drinking your cup of coffee out of Vader's mask might be a new one.

Nendo designed this Star Wars collection for Tokyo's Sogo-Seibu chain of department stores, where they sell their by|n collection, which, in addition to the dark side homewares, includes their chocolatexturebar, the bar version of their beautifully designed cubed chocolates, available in dark chocolate, milk chocolate, white chocolate, strawberry and green tea. It also features their chocolamixture little lab set of chocolates and flavors. Previous Nendo designs include a Häagen-Dazs ice cream village cake, a lounge made entirely of chocolate and Coffee Beer bottles.

