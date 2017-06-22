This Star Trek Sushi Set Is Surprisingly More Practical Than You’d Think

Here’s a grossly underserved market: Star Trek fans who love eating sushi at home. Or at least that’s what the makers of the Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise Sushi Set are banking on.

Though clearly based around the concept that fans will buy anything Star Trek-related, this bizarre sushi set is surprisingly well designed, both aesthetically and practically. The “warp trails” coming from the Enterprise’s engines are actually blue chopsticks. And the ship's saucer section is a soy sauce dish. The result: You have a perfect place to store both your chopsticks and soy sauce.

“Set it on your table, and it looks like a mid-warp U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 on a wooden base,” says the product description. "The Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise Sushi Set is just the thing to elevate sushi... into the final frontier!”

Currently available exclusively on Think Geek for just $34.99, this sushi accessory is sure to look great sitting next to all your other Star Trek stuff that theoretically has some sort of practical use but must be left in mint condition for reasons the rest of us can’t entirely understand.

[h/t Foodiggity]

