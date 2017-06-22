Stacked Video: Time to Make the Doughnuts

There is no better way to begin the week than with a Monday morning doughnut—at least in the mind of FWx comfort food master Dennis Prescott. Here he is putting together a batch of jelly doughnuts; just the thing for an early week sugar rush.

Check out the doughnut recipe here and find more of Dennis’ stacked recipes for everything from lobster tacos to poutine burgers right this way.

