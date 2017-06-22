Stacked Video: The Summer Salmon Banh Mi

FWx Editors
June 22, 2017

FWx’s favorite comfort food creator, Dennis Prescott, has filled our pages with high-piled sandwiches, and beautiful burgers. Now he’s bringing his food porn to another level and taking us inside his kitchen. In this edition of Stacked Video he takes on what he calls his “desert island sandwich”—the banh mi. This version is loaded with salmon and pickled vegetables, but for many more takes on the Vietnamese classic, check out more Stacked recipes at http://fandw.me/stacked.

