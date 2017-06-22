Stacked Video: The Perfect Fried Chicken Sandwich

FWx’s favorite comfort food creator, Dennis Prescott, has filled our pages with high-piled sandwiches, and beautiful burgers. Now he’s bringing his food porn to another level and taking us inside his kitchen.

In the latest edition of Stacked Video he’s getting ready for National Fried Chicken Day on July 6, which, of all the ridiculous food holidays, is one we actually have the utmost respect for. We would hold this fried chicken sandwich up against a KFC Double Down any day of the week. If need to get your crispy chicken fix now, check out some of the many ways Dennis has come up with to fry the bird.

And if you’re ready to move beyond poultry you can find even more stacked recipes here.

Related: Eggheads: The Fried Chicken World Tour

5 Next-Level Takes on Fried Chicken

The Best Fried Chicken Sandwiches in NYC