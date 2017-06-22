Stacked Video: Making the Ultimate Cheeseburger

FWx Editors
June 22, 2017

FWx’s favorite comfort food creator, Dennis Prescott, has filled our pages with high-piled sandwiches, and beautiful burgers. Now he’s bringing his food porn to another level and taking us inside his kitchen. In this edition of Stacked Video he’s putting together his ultimate cheeseburger. Watch, get hungry and go make one yourself.   

If you like the look of the burger you can find more of Dennis’ recipes here.

Original music by .j

