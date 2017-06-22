Stacked Video: Making the Best Brunch Sandwich

FWx Editors
June 22, 2017

FWx’s favorite comfort food creator, Dennis Prescott, has filled our pages with high-piled sandwiches, and beautiful burgers. Now he’s bringing his food porn to another level and taking us inside his kitchen.

In the latest edition of Stacked Video he’s covering all you brunch needs with an avocado Benedict sandwich. If you need to a Benedict sandwich of your own to satisfy that sudden egg, meat and avocado craving, you can find the recipe here.

If you like the look of the Benedict you can find more of Dennis’ recipes here.

Related: Stacked Video: Making the Ultimate Cheeseburger 
How to Make Our Time-Tested Bloody Mary Mix 
5 Ridiculously Easy Ways to Eat More Avocado

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up