Stacked Video: Making the Best Brunch Sandwich

FWx’s favorite comfort food creator, Dennis Prescott, has filled our pages with high-piled sandwiches, and beautiful burgers. Now he’s bringing his food porn to another level and taking us inside his kitchen.

In the latest edition of Stacked Video he’s covering all you brunch needs with an avocado Benedict sandwich. If you need to a Benedict sandwich of your own to satisfy that sudden egg, meat and avocado craving, you can find the recipe here.

If you like the look of the Benedict you can find more of Dennis’ recipes here.

