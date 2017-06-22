Stacked Video: The Lobster Breakfast Tacos Everyone Should Be Eating Right Now

FWx’s favorite comfort food creator, Dennis Prescott, has filled our pages with high-piled sandwiches, and beautiful burgers. Now he’s bringing his food porn to another level and taking us inside his kitchen.

In the latest edition of Stacked Video Dennis is sporting his best summer brunch: Lobster breakfast tacos. If you haven’t had the pleasure of enjoying a lobster taco yet, we are very sorry to hear that. Do yourself a favor and give the recipe a try.

If the tacos look good to you (and why wouldn’t they?) you can find more of Dennis’ recipes here.

