Big flames, hot peppers and potent garlic—the beginnings of a perfect stir-fry. FWx favorite Dennis Prescott took those ingredients along with some beef, noodles and bok choy, heated up his wok and got to work on a dish that will make you embarrassed you ever ordered Chinese takeout.

You can find more of Dennis’ recipes here.

